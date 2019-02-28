Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Boyce. View Sign

BOYCE, William H. USAF



"Bill" went to his forever home in Heaven, prepared for Him by his loving Heavenly Father, on February 23, 2019, on the birthday of his only son. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force for 22 years and continued to serve his country at the VA Hospital in Tampa for 18 years until he was no longer able to serve due to his failing health. Bill is survived and deeply loved by his high school sweetheart, Joan. They enjoyed 42 beautiful years of marriage; he will greatly be missed by her but she is looking forward to seeing him again soon. Bill is survived by his son, Billy and wife, Holly, and their children, Julian and Ally who all love him and miss him dearly. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10-11 am, with funeral service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11 am-12 pm. Burial will be on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 am, at Florida National Cemetery.



Hodges Family Funeral Home



14046 5th Street



Dade City, Florida 33525



(352) 567-6100



www.hodgesfuneralhome.com





BOYCE, William H. USAF"Bill" went to his forever home in Heaven, prepared for Him by his loving Heavenly Father, on February 23, 2019, on the birthday of his only son. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force for 22 years and continued to serve his country at the VA Hospital in Tampa for 18 years until he was no longer able to serve due to his failing health. Bill is survived and deeply loved by his high school sweetheart, Joan. They enjoyed 42 beautiful years of marriage; he will greatly be missed by her but she is looking forward to seeing him again soon. Bill is survived by his son, Billy and wife, Holly, and their children, Julian and Ally who all love him and miss him dearly. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10-11 am, with funeral service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11 am-12 pm. Burial will be on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 am, at Florida National Cemetery.Hodges Family Funeral Home14046 5th StreetDade City, Florida 33525(352) 567-6100 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close