"Bill" went to his forever home in Heaven, prepared for Him by his loving Heavenly Father, on February 23, 2019, on the birthday of his only son. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force for 22 years and continued to serve his country at the VA Hospital in Tampa for 18 years until he was no longer able to serve due to his failing health. Bill is survived and deeply loved by his high school sweetheart, Joan. They enjoyed 42 beautiful years of marriage; he will greatly be missed by her but she is looking forward to seeing him again soon. Bill is survived by his son, Billy and wife, Holly, and their children, Julian and Ally who all love him and miss him dearly. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10-11 am, with funeral service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11 am-12 pm. Burial will be on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 am, at Florida National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019