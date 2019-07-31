TYRE, William H
83, of Tampa, a beloved father, grandfather, friend/partner/other half/significant other, and baby-whisperer, passed away July 27, 2019. A funeral mass will be held in the chapel at Christ the King Catholic Church on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 am, with a visitation at 9 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida State University Student Veterans' Emergency Fund. Additional details may be found at:
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 31, 2019