William H. Tyre

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Obituary
TYRE, William H

83, of Tampa, a beloved father, grandfather, friend/partner/other half/significant other, and baby-whisperer, passed away July 27, 2019. A funeral mass will be held in the chapel at Christ the King Catholic Church on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 am, with a visitation at 9 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida State University Student Veterans' Emergency Fund. Additional details may be found at:

www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 31, 2019
bullet World War II
