HALE, William Street died April 1, 2020 in Largo, Florida. Born in Kansas City on February 16, 1941 to True and Corinne Inglish Hale, he was descended maternally from the Inglish family that settled central Missouri five years before the statehood. He grew up in Holden, MO, where he was an Eagle Scout. Attending Westminster College where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, Bill was a graduate of University of Missouri earning a Master of Journalism. He was a retired newspaper publisher having owned 10 publications in Missouri and Wisconsin that received more than 100 state and national awards. Bill served as a director of The Columbia Missourian, Wisconsin Newspaper Association and Grant County Economic Development Corporation, of which he was also president. Along with his late wife, the Hon. Josephine W. Pebworth, he was a founding member of the Lancaster (WI) Area Community Fund. Bill was preceded in death by a son, Andrew D. Hale. Survivors include twin granddaughters, Kathleen D. Hale and Lilian I. Hale. Memorials may be sent to the Clearwater Free Clinic or the St. Petersburg Bridge Club. No services will be held. Due to Covid-19 we were unable to receive the obituary Mr. Hale wrote until now.



