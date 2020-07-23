HARDER, William Grady Jr. The graveside Service of Remembrance for Mr. William Grady Harder Jr., 82, of Inverness, FL who died Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Inverness, FL will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 am at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness with the Rev. David H. Beckman officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at HooperFuneralHome.com
. Mr. Harder, known to most as Grady, was born December 4, 1937 in Dallas, TX and he was the son of the late William Grady and Bonnie (Easdon) Harder Sr. He is preceded in death by his three sisters, Sally Walker, Margie Jones, and Anna Lee Weyer; and brother, Tom Harder. He was the owner of Electro Lab II, Inc. in Oldsmar, FL since 1977. He was a member of the Cracker Boys Bass Club and loved fishing, fishing, fishing, and his family. Mr. Harder is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Anne Harder; his daughter, De De Waddell of Valdosta, GA; his two sons, William G. "Buddy" Harder III and his wife, Lisa of Oldsmar, FL and Lonnie W. Harder and his wife, Rachel of Brooksville, FL. He is also survived by his brother, Rick Harder of Grandbury, TX and his sister, Tonja Knobel of Dunedin, FL along with six grandsons, Kyle, Tyler, Hayden, Jacob, Isaiah, and Caleb and the apple of his eye, his great-grand-daughter, Kinsley. The Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.