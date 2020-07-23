1/
William HARDER
1937 - 2020
HARDER, William Grady Jr. The graveside Service of Remembrance for Mr. William Grady Harder Jr., 82, of Inverness, FL who died Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Inverness, FL will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 am at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness with the Rev. David H. Beckman officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at HooperFuneralHome.com. Mr. Harder, known to most as Grady, was born December 4, 1937 in Dallas, TX and he was the son of the late William Grady and Bonnie (Easdon) Harder Sr. He is preceded in death by his three sisters, Sally Walker, Margie Jones, and Anna Lee Weyer; and brother, Tom Harder. He was the owner of Electro Lab II, Inc. in Oldsmar, FL since 1977. He was a member of the Cracker Boys Bass Club and loved fishing, fishing, fishing, and his family. Mr. Harder is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Anne Harder; his daughter, De De Waddell of Valdosta, GA; his two sons, William G. "Buddy" Harder III and his wife, Lisa of Oldsmar, FL and Lonnie W. Harder and his wife, Rachel of Brooksville, FL. He is also survived by his brother, Rick Harder of Grandbury, TX and his sister, Tonja Knobel of Dunedin, FL along with six grandsons, Kyle, Tyler, Hayden, Jacob, Isaiah, and Caleb and the apple of his eye, his great-grand-daughter, Kinsley. The Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
10 entries
July 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Harder family for the loss of your loved one.
Joe and Debbie Cook
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Harder Family for the loss of your loved one, William Grady, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ralph and Patti Giordano
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Gail Wheelock
July 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
David Schwanke
July 22, 2020
I will miss this sweet man! May you rest in peace. We know you will be watching over us! It's been an honor to be your sister-in-law for 38 years! I will never forget all the great trips to Florida. Thanks for spending my 50th birthday with me on our cruise! Great memories. Until we meet again! Love always
Lynn Harder
Family
July 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Michael Flanigan
July 22, 2020
Comforting Spray
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Miranda Buck
July 22, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Nickie Pradaxay
