HARPER, William Sheridan "Bill" passed away Nov. 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Harper was born Oct. 31, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois and spent his childhood there. He graduated from high school and joined the army where he served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Upon his return he attended the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri where he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He married the love of his life, Jane Davis on June 9, 1956 and together they raised five children. He was a hands-on father who was always there for his children. He was active in scouting, earning his Eagle Scout as a teen, serving as a scoutmaster for his sons, and volunteering in other capacities, including running a swim program for local scouts. Mr. Harper's career took him to many different cities. He retired from the Wyoming Church & Dwight plant in March of 1990. Upon retirement he did volunteer work at the Seminole Library, taught AARP driving courses, played golf, and traveled to over 70 countries with his wife. He was a mason and member of Gulf Beach Lodge in Madeira Beach where he served as the treasurer for several years. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jane; three sons, Robert Harper, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jonathan Harper (Laura), Romeoville, Illinois, and Timothy Harper, Denver, Colorado; two daughters, Elizabeth Kerwood (Pat), Pinellas Park and Katharine Bogataj (Frank), Largo. He also had 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 pm, at Anona Methodist Chapel, Indian Rocks Road, Largo, Florida.

