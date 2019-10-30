HAZIVASILIS, William "Bill" 90, of Brooks- ville, FL, passed away October 26, 2019. He was born August 3, 1929 in Symi, Greece and came to this area in 1975 from Tarpon Springs, FL. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Alice. He is survived by his sons and daughter, Demetri Hazivasilis, Anton Legoo (Linda) and Ruby Turner (Lester); grandchildren, Jennifer Haley, Anton Thomas Legoo Jr., William Hazivasilis, Daniel Hazivasilis, Nicholas Hazivasilis, Matthew Hazivasilis; great-grandchild, Suki Haley. Visitation will be 11:30 am-12:30 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Merritt FH, Brooksville Chapel, where Services begin at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019