William Heald

HEALD, William Jr. "Bill" US Army 74, pas-sed away peacefully September 28, 2019. He is survived by his children, William Eric Heald Sr. (Ana Demelo), Diana Kerber (Alan Kerber), Gregory Morales (Sheri Morales), and Danny Morales; grandchildren, William Eric Heald Jr., Nathan Eric Heald, Greg Morales Jr., Jennifer Rodriguez, Gustavo Almon-te, Daniel Morales, Amy Morales, and Ashley Raposo; great-grandchildren, Santos Ferrer, Findley Brown, Brooklyn Morales, Carter Alford, My'lani Almonte, and Lelaini Almonte. A memorial service will be held October 9 at 10 am and an interment at Bay Pines to follow. Alife Tribute-Largo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019
