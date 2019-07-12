Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Heflin "Billy" RAWLS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAWLS, William Heflin "Billy"



passed away on July 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 24, 1965 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was preceded by his maternal grandparents, James Kelly and Josephine Heflin Littrell, and his paternal grandparents, Fitzhugh Lee Sr. and Anna Watson Rawls. He is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Littrell; his father and stepmother, Fitzhugh Lee Jr. and Tomlyn Baker Rawls; his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Fitzhugh and Johna Harvey Rawls; his nephew and niece, Fitzhugh William and Madeline Daily Rawls; and his stepsisters, Teal Howard and Ashely Dixon. He also is preceded by his first cousins, Kelly Littrell and Gregory Littrell, and he is survived by his first cousins, Shannon Rymer, Dane Brown, Lisa Littrell, Zachary Littrell, Robin McCulloch, Douglas Littrell, James Littrell, Wendy White, and Ashley Childress. Billy graduated from Tampa Preparatory School and attended Florida State University. Billy attended Bay Hope Church in Lutz. Billy forever will be remembered for his unfailing love for and generosity to his family and friends. His time in this life has come to an end, but we take comfort that he has much deserved peace and everlasting happiness with the Lord and those who have preceded him. We all look forward to being with him again. Services will be held on Sunday, July 14, at 4 pm, at Bay Hope Church, 17030 Lakeshore Road, Lutz, FL 33558. (813) 968-3983. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where his beloved Spunky was adopted.

