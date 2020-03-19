HEINRICH, William Jesse "Bill" 81, of Skyline, AL, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 due to complications from COPD and lung cancer. Before moving to Skyline 12 years ago, he lived in Atlanta, GA for 28 years. Bill was born in Cleveland, OH and moved to Tampa, FL while he was still very young. He graduated from Brewster Vocation High School Class of 1957 and received a degree in print shop and lettered in football. He worked at The Tampa Tribune and later in the electrical wire and cable industry. He enjoyed horses, fishing, and cooking. Mr. Heinrich is survived by his wife of 41 years, Catherine Blackburn; three children, John Stephen, Terry Lynn, and Lisa Gail; 10 grandchildren, Joshua, Laura, Deanna, Sabrina, Stephen, David, Fernando, Pablo, John, and Jesse; two great-grandchildren, Auldrey and Casen; sister, Ruth Page; niece, Kathy Ensley; and nephew, Allan Page. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Stephen "Jack" and Minnie Louise Heinrich. No services will be held per Bill's request. Cremation has been entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home. If you would like to make a donation in his name, to Clearview Cancer Institute 3601 CCI Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35805, he would be honored.

