HENDERSON, William Daniel "Bill" 67, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away May 15, 2020. Bill was born in Tampa, Florida April 4, 1953 to Charles W. and Coranne D. Henderson. He was a 1973 graduate of Robinson High School and attended Embry Riddle Aeronautical University where he received his Air Frame and Power Plant certification. Bill was employed with Piper AirCraft for 42 years. He is predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Catherine Henderson. He is survived by his wife, Barbara O'Haire Henderson; step-daughters, Johanna and Jamie Yunits; grandson, Navin Gian; sister, Cynthia Lieving (Bernie); niece, Frances Hamblin (Bill); and many cousins and other family members. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.



