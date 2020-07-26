1/
William HENRY
HENRY, William F. 94, of Seminole, passed away after a short illness. Bill served as a corporal in the Army Air Corps. He was a retired electrician with Sun Oil Company. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean; her children, Sandra Beall Sauers, Daniel Wells, and Judith Koinskie; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers send donations to Suncoast Hospice. A graveside service will take place at a later date at The National Cemetery in Bushnell. Veterans Funeral Care 727-524-9202

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
