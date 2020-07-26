William HENRY

HENRY, William F. 94, of Seminole, passed away after a short illness. Bill served as a corporal in the Army Air Corps. He was a retired electrician with Sun Oil Company. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean; her children, Sandra Beall Sauers, Daniel Wells, and Judith Koinskie; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers send donations to Suncoast Hospice. A graveside service will take place at a later date at The National Cemetery in Bushnell. Veterans Funeral Care 727-524-9202



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store