USCG "Bill" passed away February 12, 2019 in Tampa. Bill was born April 12, 1930 in Tampa, Florida to William Henry Haupt and Dorothy Augusta Heidt Haupt. He graduated from Hillsborough High School, third in his class. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and completed his education at the University of Florida, BS. He married Corradelle Calhoun Haupt in 1957. He made a career in the local printing industry beginning at his family's business, Franklin Printing and incorporating his company, Lithocolor Printing in 1972. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, "Del," in 2017; his parents; and siblings, Dorothy Hastings and Carolyn Wagner. He is survived by his children, William Haupt III (Nancy) and Allyson Kessler (Udo); grandchildren, Alexander Kessler (Krystle), Sonya Kessler, Perry Haupt, and Michael Novotny; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be celebrated at 6 pm, February 21, at Northdale Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to Northdale Lutheran Church or a .





