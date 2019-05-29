HUNT, William Henry "Bill"



72, of Thonotosassa, Florida, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Bill was born December 4, 1946 in Deadwood, South Dakota. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Hunt; his children, Mrs. Corinna (Randy) Howe, Mr. Jason Hunt; his grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Eric, and Matthew; his brother, Paul Hunt; and his sisters, Mrs. Shelly Maliske and Mrs. Rose Anderson. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Rawleigh and Ruth (Carlson) Hunt; his grandparents, Henry and Emma Carlson; his uncle, Clarence Carlson; his sisters, Barbara Keyworth and Cindy Bradley. Bill had the support of his two lifelong friends, Randy and Karen Lemme when he was living in Rapid City, South Dakota. Bill loved farming, hunting and looking for Fairburn agates with his nephew, Jim. He joined the Air Force and fought in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force he joined the Rapid City Fire department and served for 25 years until his retirement. After his retirement from the Fire department he worked with his lifelong friends, Randy and Karen at Country Bluff Apartments. He married his loving wife, Marie, moved to Florida and began working with his beloved therapy dogs, Odie and Tucker visiting patients, visitors and children at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa. Bill enjoyed his job at Walmart located on Bruce B Downs with his night shift associates for several years. Bill loved hockey and never missed a Tampa Bay Lighting Game and he also loved the Bolts. A Celebration of Life will be held at Spanish Main RV Resort Club House, 12110 Spanish Main Resort Trail, Thonotosassa, FL 33592 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made in William's memory to St. Joseph Children's Hospital, 3001 West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33614. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 29, 2019