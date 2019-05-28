|
|
SCHAUER, William Henry Jr.
90, of Largo, FL, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. His wife, Barbara, and family were by his side. He was born October 5, 1928 in Paterson, New Jersey. Bill joined the Navy and spent four years aboard the USS Midway where he had the unique experience of being interviewed by President Harry Truman. Injured in battle in Korea, he spent two years in a VA Hospital. Bill eventually moved to Florida and worked for Honeywell for 28 years. Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara of 54 years; three daughters, April, Darlene, and Debby; four grandchildren, Austin, Tori, Anthony, and Nicole; three great-grandchildren, Bella, Landon, and Norah. Graveside service for family and friends will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park.
