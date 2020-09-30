1/1
William HILBMANN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILBMANN, William Edward III "Bill" 89, went to be with his Lord August 23, 2020. Complications from a stroke the previous week took his life. Born and raised in Camden, New Jersey, Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1948. He later retired as an E-6 and marked his retirement date of December 2, 1968 every year. He led a full and active life to the very end, from Zoomba , writers class, art class, to regular nights out with his special love, Elvia Cacciatore. Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lula Alice (Williams) Hilbmann, mother of his children. They were married for 49 years before her death in 1998. He re-married and lost his second wife, Betty, to cancer as well in 2017. Bill had four children, Alice Sarah Petty (Tom) , Valorie Susan Hilbmann, William Edward Hilbmann IV (Doris), and Angela Hilbmann (deceased); six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his brother, Stewart (Sally). A reservation only memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 11 am, October 2. Contact Messiah Lutheran at (813) 961-2182 or www.messiah-tampa.com for reservations. Graveside services will be 2 pm, at Blount and Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa FL 33610. At the graveside, bereaved will practice social-distancing but the attendance is otherwise unrestricted. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Shriners Hospital, where Bill worked as a volunteer for many years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Blount and Curry Garden of Memories
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved