William HILBMANN

HILBMANN, William Edward III "Bill" 89, went to be with his Lord August 23, 2020. Complications from a stroke the previous week took his life. Born and raised in Camden, New Jersey, Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1948. He later retired as an E-6 and marked his retirement date of December 2, 1968 every year. He led a full and active life to the very end, from Zoomba , writers class, art class, to regular nights out with his special love, Elvia Cacciatore. Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lula Alice (Williams) Hilbmann, mother of his children. They were married for 49 years before her death in 1998. He re-married and lost his second wife, Betty, to cancer as well in 2017. Bill had four children, Alice Sarah Petty (Tom) , Valorie Susan Hilbmann, William Edward Hilbmann IV (Doris), and Angela Hilbmann (deceased); six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his brother, Stewart (Sally). A reservation only memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 11 am, October 2. Contact Messiah Lutheran at (813) 961-2182 or www.messiah-tampa.com
for reservations. Graveside services will be 2 pm, at Blount and Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa FL 33610. At the graveside, bereaved will practice social-distancing but the attendance is otherwise unrestricted. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Shriners Hospital, where Bill worked as a volunteer for many years.