HILDEBRAND, William Oliver "Michigan Bill" 79 years old, of Clearwater Beach, FL died January 5, 2020. William was born December 5, 1940 in Detroit, MI, to the late William O. Hildebrand Sr. and Rita M. Mooney-Adamcheck. William is survived by his daughter, Stacey R. Krystyan (Greg) of Palm Harbor, FL and son, William B. Hildebrand of Clearwater, FL. He is also survived by his brother, Gregory Adamcheck of Trenton, MI; his grandchildren, Alyssa Nibarger, Mariah Hildebrand, Zane Krystyan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. William proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Ford Motor Company, Michigan. William was loved by many and a friend to all. William will be cremated per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, William requested donations be made to Morton Plant Hospital Cancer Care Center via give.mpm-foundation.org in his name and honor. Hail to the victors and forever Go Blue.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020