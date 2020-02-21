HOLLINGSWORTH, William W. 71, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 at his home in Tampa. Bill served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a demolitions expert in the 3rd Marine Division. He was born in Atlanta, but liv-ed most of his life in Florida, where he pursued his passion for fishing, boating and scuba diving. His love of the water was exceeded only by his devotion to his family. He was a man of great heart, which was irreparably broken by the loss of his only son, Will, in 2002 at the age of 23. They are reunited at last. Bill is survived by his brother, Jim Hollingsworth (Anna); and nephew, Jonathon Hollingsworth. He is preceded by his nephew, Eddie Joseph. A brief graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Serenity Meadows cemetery in Riverview. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not on thine own understanding." - Proverbs 3:5. "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." - John 3:16. You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020