HOLMES, William Ramsay "Bill" 77, of Madeira Beach, FL passed away at home on September 30, 2019. Bill was born in New London, CT on December 26, 1941 and relocated to Florida. He was in the wire and cable industry and was most appeciated when he worked for Davis Standard where he was awarded "Salesman of the Year." Bill loved cars, owning 32 in his lifetime, and we know he is in heaven washing and waxing chariots until they gleam. He and his wife, Judy, loved to dance, travel the world, and take in new movies and jazz events. Bill is predeceased by his parents, Tom and Edie Holmes. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Judy; step-daughters, Kelly Crandall (Scott) and Tracie Pring (Mike); and granddaughters, Kelly and Courtney Pring. Bill will be remembered for his kind, compassionate ways, his love of animals, his knack for trivia, and his quick wit. He would want his family and friends to take comfort in his much deserved peace after all the illnesses and pain he endured. He will be cremated, and to respect his wishes, there will be no service. He was so grateful he got to see so many friends and family at he and Judy's anniversary party instead. The family will have a private remembrance at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in honor of the loving care he was given in the final days of his life. Bill will be missed and forever remembered.

