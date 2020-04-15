Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William HOUGH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOUGH , William R. "Bill" Family man, philanthropist, and founder of William R. Hough & Company, passed away at age 93 on April 11, 2020. Above all, Mr. Hough was a devoted family man, married to the love of his life Hazel for 68 years until her passing eight months ago, and was always there for his children, Robb, Susie, and Helen; and grandchildren, Will, Bonnie, Alexandra, Mansie, and Michael. Bill was never too busy for family, and would go to great lengths to help them out in any way that he could. As an only child himself, he stayed in touch with his extended family, organizing reunions, and creating family history books. Family was foremost in his heart. Born January 1, 1927 in Fort Myers, Hough had a love for the state of Florida his entire life. His incredible work ethic started early. He became an Eagle Scout at age 15, was accepted into the Navy V-12 program upon graduating from St. Petersburg High School, Class of 1944, and within four years had an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Miami University of Ohio and a Master's in Business Administration from University of Florida. Two years later Bill fell in love with Hazel Clarkson of Fort Myers at a midnight dance, and six months later the two were married in April 1951. They made their home in St. Petersburg where Bill had recently joined a business partnership at Beil and Hough. In 1962 Hough formed William R. Hough & Company, which specialized in municipal bonds. He built his company on several core principles: (1) Be an expert on Florida bonds, do the research, know your business cold, and know it better than the competition, (2) If new financing ideas come along, figure them out yourself without teaming up with a New York expert, (3) Do the right thing for your client and make sure that the financing you structure is a good deal for the client, and (4) There is no such thing as working too hard! Hough believed in hiring local people to give them an opportunity for financial success, and gave them the option to own stock in the company. He loved to recruit from University of Florida, where he later gave a legacy gift naming the Hough Graduate School of Business and building Hough Hall where this graduate school resides. He knew the advantages first hand of entering the work force with a Master's degree, which he felt had put him a step ahead of his contemporaries. At the time he made this gift, his beloved Gators were national champions in football and basketball, and he was quoted in the Wall Street Journal as saying, "We're trying to make the Business School a place the athletes can be proud of" While William R. Hough & Company was sold to RBC in 2004, Hough remained on as a financial advisor until 2015. Through the years Hough was an avid sportsman. He loved to sail, ride his bike, jog, compete in triathlons, and ski. The high point of his life, other than marrying Hazel, was winning the St. Petersburg to Fort Lauderdale race in 1972 where he held the record on corrected time for 10 years. Throughout their marriage, Bill and Hazel were heavily involved in the St. Petersburg philanthropic community. Countless awards for generosity were given to William R. Hough & Company, to both Bill and Hazel, and to Bill individually for the numerous gifts they gave supporting the arts, education, social services, and for their overall commitment to the community. Hough was instrumental in the foundation and success of both Canterbury and the Palladium. He was a lifelong supporter of the Boy Scouts, Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, and attributed his success to the values he learned in Troop 36, now 236. Hough believed that "Philanthropy is good business". He brought together his belief in family and service to community by establishing the Hough Family Foundation. He is survived by his son, Robb and wife, Susan and children, Will, Bonnie, Mansie, and Michael; daughter, Susan Henry and husband, Pat; and daughter, Helen Feinberg and husband, Dave and daughter, Alexandra. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, due to the suffering created by the coronavirus, gifts may be made to the United Way Suncoast, any of the charities mentioned here, or to the Cathedral Church of St. Peter. Visit Bill's online guestbook at

HOUGH , William R. "Bill" Family man, philanthropist, and founder of William R. Hough & Company, passed away at age 93 on April 11, 2020. Above all, Mr. Hough was a devoted family man, married to the love of his life Hazel for 68 years until her passing eight months ago, and was always there for his children, Robb, Susie, and Helen; and grandchildren, Will, Bonnie, Alexandra, Mansie, and Michael. Bill was never too busy for family, and would go to great lengths to help them out in any way that he could. As an only child himself, he stayed in touch with his extended family, organizing reunions, and creating family history books. Family was foremost in his heart. Born January 1, 1927 in Fort Myers, Hough had a love for the state of Florida his entire life. His incredible work ethic started early. He became an Eagle Scout at age 15, was accepted into the Navy V-12 program upon graduating from St. Petersburg High School, Class of 1944, and within four years had an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Miami University of Ohio and a Master's in Business Administration from University of Florida. Two years later Bill fell in love with Hazel Clarkson of Fort Myers at a midnight dance, and six months later the two were married in April 1951. They made their home in St. Petersburg where Bill had recently joined a business partnership at Beil and Hough. In 1962 Hough formed William R. Hough & Company, which specialized in municipal bonds. He built his company on several core principles: (1) Be an expert on Florida bonds, do the research, know your business cold, and know it better than the competition, (2) If new financing ideas come along, figure them out yourself without teaming up with a New York expert, (3) Do the right thing for your client and make sure that the financing you structure is a good deal for the client, and (4) There is no such thing as working too hard! Hough believed in hiring local people to give them an opportunity for financial success, and gave them the option to own stock in the company. He loved to recruit from University of Florida, where he later gave a legacy gift naming the Hough Graduate School of Business and building Hough Hall where this graduate school resides. He knew the advantages first hand of entering the work force with a Master's degree, which he felt had put him a step ahead of his contemporaries. At the time he made this gift, his beloved Gators were national champions in football and basketball, and he was quoted in the Wall Street Journal as saying, "We're trying to make the Business School a place the athletes can be proud of" While William R. Hough & Company was sold to RBC in 2004, Hough remained on as a financial advisor until 2015. Through the years Hough was an avid sportsman. He loved to sail, ride his bike, jog, compete in triathlons, and ski. The high point of his life, other than marrying Hazel, was winning the St. Petersburg to Fort Lauderdale race in 1972 where he held the record on corrected time for 10 years. Throughout their marriage, Bill and Hazel were heavily involved in the St. Petersburg philanthropic community. Countless awards for generosity were given to William R. Hough & Company, to both Bill and Hazel, and to Bill individually for the numerous gifts they gave supporting the arts, education, social services, and for their overall commitment to the community. Hough was instrumental in the foundation and success of both Canterbury and the Palladium. He was a lifelong supporter of the Boy Scouts, Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, and attributed his success to the values he learned in Troop 36, now 236. Hough believed that "Philanthropy is good business". He brought together his belief in family and service to community by establishing the Hough Family Foundation. He is survived by his son, Robb and wife, Susan and children, Will, Bonnie, Mansie, and Michael; daughter, Susan Henry and husband, Pat; and daughter, Helen Feinberg and husband, Dave and daughter, Alexandra. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, due to the suffering created by the coronavirus, gifts may be made to the United Way Suncoast, any of the charities mentioned here, or to the Cathedral Church of St. Peter. Visit Bill's online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close