ARDIFF, William J.
92, Seminole, FL, passed away peacefully April 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen B. Ardiff; four children, Jill Patton of Fayetteville, GA, Constance Ardiff of Dunedin, FL, Elizabeth Fehr (Bobby) of St. Petersburg, William Ardiff Jr. of Nashville. TN; two stepchildren, Jason Barr (Rebecca) of Phoenix, AZ and Trice Barr of San Diego, CA; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Mignon Ardiff. He was a Navy WWII veteran. He was a graduate of Long Island University with a BS in Accounting and New York University with a Master's in Mathematics; his career was devoted to higher education. In 1959, he was named "the youngest dean" in the SUNY system when appointed as Dean of Students at Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie, NY. In 1966, he and his family relocated to Pinellas County to join the faculty at St. Petersburg Junior College. Over the course of 25 years at SPJC, he held several positions as a math professor, counselor, and administrator. He retired in 1989. He was an avid sailor and boater. For a year in 1994, he and three friends sailed a 43 foot sloop across the South Pacific seas. He enjoyed any and all activities that related to the warm waters of Florida, including scuba diving, fishing, and long-distance cruising. A celebration of his life is planned for July. Please see full obit at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019