HENION, William J. Jr.
34, of Port Richey, FL, passed May 2, 2019. Born in New York. He is survived by his parents, Theresa Mahoney and William Henion Sr.; grandparents, Margaret Mahoney, Frank and Helen Henions; his children, Tristan Henion, Aidan Henion and Savannah Henion; his brothers, Nicholas, Anthony and Christoper; nephews, Oakley, Ashton and R.J.; aunts, uncles, cousin; great-aunts and uncles. Services will be held at Prevatt Funeral Home, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Mass Thursday, May 9, St. Michaels at 9:30 am. Burial, Meadowlawn Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019