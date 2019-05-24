SCOTT, Capt. William J. U.S. Navy (Ret.)
"Bill" loving husband and father of two sons and one daughter, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. He lived a long, beautiful life that included proud service to his country as a Navy Dentist for over 30 years. Bill was born September 27, 1931 in Washington, PA to Lloyd and Matilda Scott. He married Barbara Ann Wingate on September 12, 1951. Before joining the Navy, Bill earned his dental degree at the University of Pittsburg. He practiced dentistry in the Navy his whole career. He was first stationed in Corpus Christi and went on to San Diego, served on the USS Paul Revere and continued to Monterey, Washington D.C., San Juan, New Port, Jacksonville, Viet Nam, Orlando, Guantanamo Bay, Key West, Naples and London. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Timothy Scott (Judy) of Brooksville, James Scott (Mary) of Orlando; and one daughter, Kimberly Vaught of Brooksville; six grandchildren, Kristen Carlson (Ryan), Ashley Hostetler (Steve), Austin Scott, Kelsey Scott, Logan Foley and William Vaught; six great-grandchildren, Reidar, Kayla, Marley, Harvey, Reese and Wilder. A service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL., June 7, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2019