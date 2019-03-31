STILES, William J. "Cherokee"



passed away peacefully with family by his side in Clearwater at the age of 60 on March 26, 2019. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to parents Lavere and Catherine Beighe Stiles on March 20, 1959. He graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Bill had a spirit of independence owning Cherokee Tavern of Wilkes-Barre and Bill Stiles' Cherokee Tavern in Pringle, PA. He was also an independent medical courier contractor. Bill enjoyed spending time by the pool and had a passion for driving. He was an avid Penn State fan, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his two furry friends, Maxwell and Junior. He was a member of Irem Temple Shrine, Landmark Lodge #442 of Wilkes-Barre, Keystone Consistory of Scranton, PA and a member of the American Legion post #0275 of Dunedin, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Sheila Domyan Stiles; brothers, Lavere Stiles, and his wife, Kelly, LaMotte Stiles; sister, Catherine Gavlick, and her husband, Robert; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends is planned for Saturday, April 6, from 2-4 pm with a service at 3 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Clearwater Chapel, 693 S. Belcher Road. A service will also take place in Wilkes-Barre, PA on a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , or Pinellas County Animal Services.



