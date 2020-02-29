Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, William Maxwell "Max" passed away peacefully in his home on Febuary 17, 2020 in Lake Panasoff- kee, FL with his family by his side. He was 80 years old. Max was born on May 22, 1939 in Palatka, FL to his parents, William and Georgia Bell Johnson. He was the youngest of 12 children. He moved to Tampa, FL when he was a young boy and went to Hillsborough High School. As a young man he traveled playing baseball then men's metro fast pitch softball where as a pitcher, pitched a "perfect game" as well as a "no hitter". He worked for Hillsborough Bottled Gas in Tampa for many years and was the president of the Hillsborough County Gas Association. He later became the owner of Broadway Bottled Gas in Tampa until he retired at the age of 55. After retirement, Max moved to Lake Panasoffkee with his wife, Linda; where he spent his time fishing with his grandchildren and many friends. He also worked part time for Fish and Wildlife. He was also past Junior/Governor of Moose Lodge 1179 in Lake Panasoffkee. He had a love for his family and never met a stranger. Max is preceded in death by his parents and 10 of his siblings. He is survived by two sisters, Eula and Bernice Austin and his loving wife of 27 years, Linda Wendt-Johnson; his son, Bill Johnson of Tampa, FL, and three daughters, Lori Rice of Treasure Island, FL, Lynn Watts of Kitty Hawk NC and Leslie Cricks of Ocala, FL; and four grandchildren, Brennan Mobley, Pvt. Colin Mobley (U.S. Army), Cydney Stude and Marlin Rice.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close