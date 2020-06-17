JOHNSON, William Edward "Bill" born March 3, 1930 passed April 25, 2020. He was a loving, caring husband and father. He is preceded in death by wife, Brence Tobler Johnson; mother and father, Ogle and Ethel Johnson; brother, Charlie (Dot). He is survived by daughter, Vicki; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to The Pointe for compassionate care. Graveside service held Friday, June 19, 11 am, Memorial Park.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 17, 2020.