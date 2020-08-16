JOHNSON, William A. 83, of Valrico, FL, passed away peacefully at home August 4, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born April 21, 1937, to the late Colonel William H. and E. Dorothy Biggerstaff, at Bethesda Hospital, Cincinnati, OH. As a young boy he was a Pearl Harbor survivor when his father was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii. He attended St. Petersburg Junior College and loved to fish and play golf. He was a proud US Army Reserve veteran, and served in law enforcement for 34 years with the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Known by his fellow officers as "Snake," he received numerous commendations over the years for outstanding service to his community. He was proud of his membership in the National Society Sons of the American Revolution. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Cynthia, an RN for 30 years, whom he met as a student at Boca Ciega High School. In retirement Bill and Cindy moved to the Great Smokey Mountains where they lived in Wears Valley, Sevierville, TN, for 18 years. For 17 years they were members of the Wears Valley United Methodist Church, where they had many friends. He is survived by his sons, Mark Johnson and wife Jeanine of Valrico, FL; Michael Johnson of St. Petersburg, FL; his two grandsons, Alex Johnson and Noah Johnson; brother-in-law, John Keough and wife Mary and many other relatives. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St. Petersburg Beach, FL, at 11 am August 29, 2020. His wishes were that any donations be made to The Humane Society or Hospice Foundation of America. Beachmemorial.com