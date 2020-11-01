1/1
William Jones
JONES, William Cranz "Bill" 89, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 of pulmonary fibrosis at his Lake Seminole Square residence in Pinellas County, Florida. Bill graduated from Yale University in the School of Engineering, Class of 1953. A member of Tau Beta Pi, he rowed competitively on the 150-pound crew. Bill was a distinguished Air Force ROTC military student who graduated at First Lieutenant and later became involved in testing missiles at Cape Canaveral. After graduation from college, he worked for General Electric and tested Atlas booster rockets, the rockets used for the first manned space missions. Later, as a Senior Staff Engineer at Honeywell, he specialized in inertial guidance systems and was responsible for the on-orbit analysis of the Space shuttle as well as the early development of the Space Station. He married Dorothy Hall in 1953 and had two children, Stephen and Patricia. He married again in 1986 to Joan Chiarelli and was blessed with a second family. Upon his retirement in 1992, Bill and Joan traveled the world, visiting over 100 countries. They were avid sailors and sailed extensively in the United States, Bahamans, Windward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Greece, the South Pacific, Australia, and Cuba. In 2015, they sold their home in Harbor Bluffs and moved to Lake Seminole Square. Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joan; his son, Stephen Jones (Dodie); his daughter, Dr. Patricia Jones (Paul Bowmar); three grandchildren, Derrick Jones, Morgan Jones, and Jack Bowmar; and two great-granddaughters, Ayda and Amelia Jones. In addition, he leaves behind five stepchildren, Vicki Glover, Valerie Chiarelli, Cherie Mossing, Tony Chiarelli, Corey Chiarelli and their families. There are no services planned at this time. www.sylvanabbey.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
