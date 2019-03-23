Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph "Bill" HALADAY. View Sign

HALADAY, William Joseph "Bill"



84, of Tampa, Florida, died Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born October 2, 1934, in Duluth, MN, to the late Frank and Charlotte Halada. He is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Penny; as well as his sisters, Fran and Rosemary; and his brother, "Buddy." Bill is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Pat) Campbell, Kristen Crawford, Katie (Dan) Marinoble, Kory (Robert) Skrob; sons, Andrew and Peter; grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) Campbell, Erin (Jose) Roca, Emily Crawford, Samantha (Clyde) Skrob, and Robert William Skrob; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Madeline Campbell, Ryan and Avery Roca; and beloved friend, Maeonia Taylor.



Bill and Penny migrated from the north in 1959, settling in Tampa. He took a sales position with AB Copymachines, and eventually became sole owner and president of the company. Bill catered to Tampa Bay area small businesses, providing all types of duplicating machines and associated products, but most importantly, outstanding customer service. When he eventually "retired" from his beloved company, he started a vending machine business titled "Pete's Treats" because he loved to tinker.



Bill moved to Tampa from Brandon in January 2014 to be closer to his daughters. He quickly ingratiated himself with the Elmcroft staff, and enjoyed all of his new friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jon DiPietro for the outstanding medical service he provided to Bill and Penny for many years, and to the Elmcroft staff for their excellent care and concern for Bill over the past five years.



A visitation will be held Sunday, March 25, 2019, 3- 6 pm, along with Rosary Service at 3 pm, in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida, followed by an Irish wake and reception. A Funeral Mass will be take place Monday, March 26, 2019, 2 pm, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, Florida, 33618. Interment will take place at Limona Cemetery in Brandon, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society (annotate food pantry).

HALADAY, William Joseph "Bill"84, of Tampa, Florida, died Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born October 2, 1934, in Duluth, MN, to the late Frank and Charlotte Halada. He is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Penny; as well as his sisters, Fran and Rosemary; and his brother, "Buddy." Bill is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Pat) Campbell, Kristen Crawford, Katie (Dan) Marinoble, Kory (Robert) Skrob; sons, Andrew and Peter; grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) Campbell, Erin (Jose) Roca, Emily Crawford, Samantha (Clyde) Skrob, and Robert William Skrob; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Madeline Campbell, Ryan and Avery Roca; and beloved friend, Maeonia Taylor.Bill and Penny migrated from the north in 1959, settling in Tampa. He took a sales position with AB Copymachines, and eventually became sole owner and president of the company. Bill catered to Tampa Bay area small businesses, providing all types of duplicating machines and associated products, but most importantly, outstanding customer service. When he eventually "retired" from his beloved company, he started a vending machine business titled "Pete's Treats" because he loved to tinker.Bill moved to Tampa from Brandon in January 2014 to be closer to his daughters. He quickly ingratiated himself with the Elmcroft staff, and enjoyed all of his new friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jon DiPietro for the outstanding medical service he provided to Bill and Penny for many years, and to the Elmcroft staff for their excellent care and concern for Bill over the past five years.A visitation will be held Sunday, March 25, 2019, 3- 6 pm, along with Rosary Service at 3 pm, in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida, followed by an Irish wake and reception. A Funeral Mass will be take place Monday, March 26, 2019, 2 pm, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, Florida, 33618. Interment will take place at Limona Cemetery in Brandon, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society (annotate food pantry). Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close