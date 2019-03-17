PAZUR, William Joseph "Bill"
83, was called home to Jesus March 7, 2019. He was born to immigrant parents the youngest of 10 children in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Bill served in the Navy and played semi-pro football in Pittsburgh. He earned an Engineering degree at Westinghouse Tech, attended Penn State University, and retired from the US Steel Corp in management. He served on the Selective Service Board in Pennsylvania, Junior Achievement Panel, and as Director for National Management Association. Bill moved to Florida in 1987 and was appointed Fire Commissioner in Spring Hill, held Florida State/National Offices for the Fraternal Order of Elks, and was a member of VFW and American Legion. Bill was an avid hunter, boater, and golfer. He served as an acolyte and on the advisory board in his Catholic Church. Bill was predeceased by son, William Jason Pazur. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Pazur; sister, Alice McCallister; daughters, Karen Kurzdorfer (Jim), Lori Balch (Dave); grandchildren, James Kurzdorfer (Andrea), Joel Kurzdorfer, Kristen Schroeder (Christian), Jessica Maiolo, Alden Maiolo; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Julian, and Karlee Schroeder, CJ and Cora Kurzdorfer; many nieces and nephews. Mass is March 20, 11 am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Masaryktown.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019