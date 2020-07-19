1/1
William KAEPERNIK
KAEPERNIK, William A. 88, died June 29, 2020 at his home in Seminole, FL. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Florence. Survivors include their five children, William, Ronald, Timothy, Daniel and Deborah; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his wife Carol of 24 years; extended family and many close friends. He graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1953 as a mechanical engineer and went on to work for Ethicon Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, as Director of Development; and for R.P. Scherer as Vice President Technical Services. He enjoyed sailing and once charted course and sailed from St. Petersburg to Maine and back. He was a member of The Gideons International. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks, 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks
