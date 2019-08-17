KANE, William R. Jr. Devoted husband, father, grand-father, great-grand-father and brother. Bill Kane, 89, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at home in The Villages, FL surrounded by family. Bill was born April 11, 1930 in Cleveland, OH, to William and Julia Kane. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Fogarty (Trish), January 11, 1958 at St. Charles Church in Parma, OH. Bill was an Army Veteran and served during Korean War time. He was a successful salesman with Oxford Pendaflex and later became a business owner of an Office Supply store after moving to Oldsmar, FL in 1983. Those who knew Bill, knew he had a strong passion for the Tampa Bay Rays and loved to golf. His favorite pastime was sitting on the back porch doing the daily crossword puzzle. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Trish; and his son, Peter. He is survived by his children, Billy, John, Carol, Ellen, son-in-law, Jerrod, and Amy; five grandchildren, Michael, Ian (Katie), Brandon, Stacy, and Alyssa; two great grandchildren, Jack and Sam; and his sister, Nancy. A viewing will be held at Sylvan Abbey in Clearwater on Aug. 18, from 12-2 pm. A funeral/mass will be held at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor on Monday, Aug. 19, at 10 am.

