KEIN, William L. "Bill" 72, passed away in his home Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Bill grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado where he met his wife K.J. After the birth of their three children, they relocated to Belleair, Florida where he founded Kein Construction and raised his family. Bill is survived by his wife, K.J.; his sister, Dian; his son, Christopher (Ashley); his daughter, Alexa; his son, Michael (Caterina); granddaughter, Naoma, and many close friends. Contributions may be made in his honor to cancer research.For more information visit: www.mossfeasterclearwater.com Moss Feaster Clearwater
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019