MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
813-933-4950
William Kelley

William Kelley Obituary
KELLEY, William

age 60, died unexpectedly on April 1, 2019. His working life was spent in the floor-covering business, building on the artistry and expertise he learned from his father. His family life was spent with Sandy, his loving wife of 39 years and their marvelous children, Daniel and Katie. Everyone knew Bill as a loving father and a gifted workman who could fix anything. In addition to Sandy, Daniel, and Katie, survivors include Katie's husband, Jon, Bill's brother, Ed, Sandy's brother, Mike and companion, Dede. Bill was predeceased by both his parents and his sister, Sharon. In accordance with his wishes the final service will be a private family gathering. For online condolences, please visit:

www.macdonaldfuneral.com

MacDonald Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019
