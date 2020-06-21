William KILGORE

KILGORE, William Enloe "Bill" died May 31 2020 in Largo, Florida, of natural causes at the age of 91, just shy of his 92nd birthday. Bill was born in Ocala, Florida, and claimed to be the first baby born in a hospital setting in that entire region. He grew up in Leesburg, Florida. In contrast to his success as an adult, during his youth he was somewhat of a delinquent, and was sent off to two famous military schools, one after the other, in an effort to instill some discipline in him. He was not invited back to either. Bill eventually managed to turn it around, though, and after returning home, attended Leesburg High School, graduating as Salutatorian of his class. He attended Emory University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, a Master of Science degree in Comparative Anatomy, and received his Doctorate of Medicine. His internship at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, was made more notable when he met Vivian Carole Wallis at a wedding of a mutual friend. He enticed her to marry him, and they were wed on Bastille Day, July 14, 1956. They honeymooned in Nassau, Bahamas, where he began referring to Carole as "Mouse". Bill completed his residency training in Orthopaedic Surgery at the Campbell Clinic in Memphis, Tennessee, and in 1963 settled with his family in Clearwater, Florida, where he practiced for over 40 years. During those years, he served as Chief of Surgery, Chief of Staff, and served as a member of the Board of Morton Plant Hospital. He also served on the Board of Governors of the Tampa Unit of Shriner's Children's Hospital and as an Adjunct Professor for the University of South Florida. In his final years of practice, he proudly volunteered his services at the Clearwater Free Clinic. Bill was gratified to have served in the United States Navy, as well as in the United States Army Reserves Medical Corps, becoming a member of the Special Forces, a paratrooper, a certified military firearms instructor and an expert marksman. He ultimately left the service as a 'full bird' Colonel. He had many avocations during his remarkable lifetime, and was an avid sailor, a talented, award winning woodworker, and an experienced pilot, evidenced by his membership in the Quiet Birdmen (QBs). Bill was a devout Episcopalian, and regularly attended services at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where he had been a parishioner since 1963. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Lou Kilgore (1980); his mother, Eloise Early Kilgore (1979); as well as his wife, Vivian Carole Wallis Kilgore (2009). He is survived by his three sons, Sidney Wallis Kilgore (Laurel), John Early Kilgore (Erin), William Kevin Kilgore (Debra); six grandchildren, William Stafford Kilgore, Desmond Cahill Kilgore, David Michael Kilgore, Kaydee Kilgore, McKenzie Abigail Kilgore, and Caden William Kilgore); as well as several cousins, two nieces, and a nephew. Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to conduct a small, private ceremony at the interment of Bill's remains at Sylvan Abbey in Clearwater. The family hopes to have a more traditional memorial service and reception 12 to 18 months from now, if conditions warrant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that consideration be given to donating in Bill's name to the charity of their choice.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.