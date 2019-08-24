Service Information International Cremation 4957 Marine Parkway New Port Richey , FL 34652 (727)-849-1984 Send Flowers Obituary

KOCH, William Stephen "Bill" 90, of Spring Hill, FL passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Bill was born June 2, 1929 in New York City, New York to Stephen and Ethel Koch. Bill's deep sense of commitment and love of family was felt by his large extended family, his first wife of 43 years, Ellen Wilhelm Koch, who preceded him in death, a host of life-long friends and wife of sixteen years, Carlene Simmons Koch. Bill served as a Petty Officer in the United States Navy during the Korean War. In 1992 he retired from American Greetings Corporation after a thirty-year career. Bill enjoyed bowling, swing dancing, playing the organ, big band music, traveling, and was an avid Star Trek fan. His 300s and 801 bowling series speak for themselves. Visiting family looked forward to bowling and sharing pizza with him. Bill's love of music, especially big band music, was apparent when he stepped onto the dance floor or played the organ. Vacationing in Maine, strolling the banks of the Danube in Budapest and hiking to the top of Mount Vesuvius at the age of 85 where among his favorite travels. A recent trip to New York City to celebrate his 90th birthday with family was a wonderful closure to Bill's traveling adventures. His plan was to spend more time with his family, bowl one more frame, dance one more dance, and board one more cruise ship. However, it was with courage, dignity, and grace that Bill accepted God's plan. Survivors are Carlene Simmons Koch, Ellen (Terry) Taylor, Paul (Kathy) Koch, Patricia (Wayne) Proulx, Veronica (Jason Allen) Wagner, Orsi (James) Koch, Chad (Kate) Feldman, Garrett (Roena) Richardson, Andrew Koch, Abigail Koch, Molly Koch, Matthew Proulx, Kyle Proulx, Michael Weathers, Shannan (Zach) Markulics, Billy Wagner, Cynthia Koch, Bianca Koch, Jimmy Koch, Carson Feldman, Jennifer and Kaley Richardson. Preceding him in death were first wife, Ellen Wilhelm Koch; son, James Koch; grandson, Mark Richardson; son-in-law, Michael Wagner; sister, Ethel Dezio. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to HPH Hospice of Hernando County, FL. Online condolences may be offered at: International Cremation Svc

KOCH, William Stephen "Bill" 90, of Spring Hill, FL passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Bill was born June 2, 1929 in New York City, New York to Stephen and Ethel Koch. Bill's deep sense of commitment and love of family was felt by his large extended family, his first wife of 43 years, Ellen Wilhelm Koch, who preceded him in death, a host of life-long friends and wife of sixteen years, Carlene Simmons Koch. Bill served as a Petty Officer in the United States Navy during the Korean War. In 1992 he retired from American Greetings Corporation after a thirty-year career. Bill enjoyed bowling, swing dancing, playing the organ, big band music, traveling, and was an avid Star Trek fan. His 300s and 801 bowling series speak for themselves. Visiting family looked forward to bowling and sharing pizza with him. Bill's love of music, especially big band music, was apparent when he stepped onto the dance floor or played the organ. Vacationing in Maine, strolling the banks of the Danube in Budapest and hiking to the top of Mount Vesuvius at the age of 85 where among his favorite travels. A recent trip to New York City to celebrate his 90th birthday with family was a wonderful closure to Bill's traveling adventures. His plan was to spend more time with his family, bowl one more frame, dance one more dance, and board one more cruise ship. However, it was with courage, dignity, and grace that Bill accepted God's plan. Survivors are Carlene Simmons Koch, Ellen (Terry) Taylor, Paul (Kathy) Koch, Patricia (Wayne) Proulx, Veronica (Jason Allen) Wagner, Orsi (James) Koch, Chad (Kate) Feldman, Garrett (Roena) Richardson, Andrew Koch, Abigail Koch, Molly Koch, Matthew Proulx, Kyle Proulx, Michael Weathers, Shannan (Zach) Markulics, Billy Wagner, Cynthia Koch, Bianca Koch, Jimmy Koch, Carson Feldman, Jennifer and Kaley Richardson. Preceding him in death were first wife, Ellen Wilhelm Koch; son, James Koch; grandson, Mark Richardson; son-in-law, Michael Wagner; sister, Ethel Dezio. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to HPH Hospice of Hernando County, FL. Online condolences may be offered at: International Cremation Svc www.internationalcremation.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close