Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Korth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KORTH, William B. "Bill" USCG 90, of Amarillo, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Bill was born November 12, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to William M. and Betty Korth. Bill grew up in Kansas City, and proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 40 years, three years active duty, and 37 years in the reserves. He graduated from the University of Missouri at Kansas City with a bachelor degree in economics in 1959, and went on to earn his Doctorate in Jurisprudence in 1962. He worked as a trial attorney in Kansas City for 30 years. He was the first attorney to file suit against GM on the Corvair. Bill became a member of Alcoholics Anonymous in 1970. June 14, 2019 marked 49 years sobriety for him. Bill married Joyce Jantz June 6, 1992. Upon retirement in 1991, Bill and Joyce moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where they would enjoy the next 22 years, before moving to Amarillo in 2013. While in St. Petersburg, Bill enjoyed golfing and lunches with friends. He was an avid reader and loved to sunbathe, sometimes from one to three hours a day. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David Korth and William B. "Brant" Korth Jr.; a son-in-law, John Williams; a brother, Thomas Korth and sister-in-law, Lee Korth. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Korth; a son, Christopher Korth of Kansas City, MO; three daughters, Molly Williams of Kansas City, MO, Carole Marquez and husband Ronnie of Amarillo, and Deanna Riley of Flora, IN; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Cox-Rowley Funeral Home

KORTH, William B. "Bill" USCG 90, of Amarillo, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Bill was born November 12, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri to William M. and Betty Korth. Bill grew up in Kansas City, and proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 40 years, three years active duty, and 37 years in the reserves. He graduated from the University of Missouri at Kansas City with a bachelor degree in economics in 1959, and went on to earn his Doctorate in Jurisprudence in 1962. He worked as a trial attorney in Kansas City for 30 years. He was the first attorney to file suit against GM on the Corvair. Bill became a member of Alcoholics Anonymous in 1970. June 14, 2019 marked 49 years sobriety for him. Bill married Joyce Jantz June 6, 1992. Upon retirement in 1991, Bill and Joyce moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where they would enjoy the next 22 years, before moving to Amarillo in 2013. While in St. Petersburg, Bill enjoyed golfing and lunches with friends. He was an avid reader and loved to sunbathe, sometimes from one to three hours a day. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David Korth and William B. "Brant" Korth Jr.; a son-in-law, John Williams; a brother, Thomas Korth and sister-in-law, Lee Korth. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Korth; a son, Christopher Korth of Kansas City, MO; three daughters, Molly Williams of Kansas City, MO, Carole Marquez and husband Ronnie of Amarillo, and Deanna Riley of Flora, IN; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close