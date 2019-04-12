Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. YOUMANS. View Sign

YOUMANS, William L.



age 90, of Clear- water, FL, and formerly of Jack son, MI, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.



A man of wit, wisdom, zeal, charm, and political fury, he lived fully and died peacefully, surrounded by members of his loving family. He was born on May 31, 1928, and was a veteran of the US Navy. He owned and operated businesses and real estate during careers in Michigan and Florida. He was a student of literature and human nature. He was an avid bridge player, dancer, and traveler. His friends and family will cherish the memory of an original man. He was predeceased by his wife, Donna M. Youmans. He is survived by seven children, Christine M. (Paul) Nilsson, of Williamston, MI; Edward G. (Nadia) Youmans, of Trinity, FL; Gerard L. Youmans of Manton, MI; William J. (Nancy) Youmans of Canonsburg, PA; Francis J. (Lissa) Youmans of Dunedin, FL; Beverly A. Youmans (Daniel de Torres) of France; and Martin R. (Mariana) Youmans of Arling- ton, VA; his companion, Phyllis Walenciak; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. No fun- eral service is being planned. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, April 13, at Village on the Green clubhouse in Clearwater.

