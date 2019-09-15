|
LABRIE, William H. 87, of Fall River, MA (residing in Largo, FL) passed away Sept. 7, 2019, two days shy of his 88th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Collette; sons, William (JoAnne), Robert (Denise), Mark (Melissa), and Richard (Diana); daughters, Judith Srom (Marek), Marie Labrie-Case (Kevin), and Jacqueline Eisele (Jeremiah); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life Sunday, October 20, at Holiday Inn Harborside, Key West Room, 401 2nd Street East, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to the American Heart Institute at . To read more and to leave a message, please go to www.adams-jennings.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019