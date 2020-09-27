LARSEN, William "Bill" 92, of Palm Harbor, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores; and children, Lori and Larry Larsen. Also survived by his remaining siblings, Barbara Paulson, John Larsen, both of Menominee, MI and David Larsen of New Port Richey. Bill was born in Menominee on July 7, 1928, proudly served in the U.S.Navy during WW II, and was a Detroit Policeman and Sergeant for 26 years prior to his retirement to Florida in 1976. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family only.



