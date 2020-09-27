1/1
William LARSEN
1928 - 2020
LARSEN, William "Bill" 92, of Palm Harbor, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores; and children, Lori and Larry Larsen. Also survived by his remaining siblings, Barbara Paulson, John Larsen, both of Menominee, MI and David Larsen of New Port Richey. Bill was born in Menominee on July 7, 1928, proudly served in the U.S.Navy during WW II, and was a Detroit Policeman and Sergeant for 26 years prior to his retirement to Florida in 1976. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family only.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
