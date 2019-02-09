BERTOLI, William Lawrence
"Bill" 71, of Clearwater, Florida passed away February 4, 2019 while at home. Bill was born in New York, February 13, 1947 to William and Clara Bertoli, and is the middle of three brothers. He served in the U.S. Army and received a purple heart during his service in Vietnam. He was a hero. Bill always had a love of boating and the water which lead to his moving to Clearwater, Florida in 1978. As an entrepreneur he owned and operated several businesses in residential painting and business printing services. Although his line of work would change, the one thing that was constant, was always a boat in the driveway. Bill's love of the water was a spiritual thing. He was happiest when he could have his feet in the sand and the feeling of saltwater on his skin. The truest smile on his face was feeling the water splash against the hull of the boat. His exact words. "This is heaven on earth." He is survived by his wife, Cindy Bertoli; son, William Bertoli; grandson, Seth Bertoli; brother, Bob Bertoli; stepsons, Jason Locke, Joshua MacNicol; and stepdaughter, Ashley Locke. His family will honor his wishes of cremation and the spreading of ashes on the open water in a private celebration of life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019