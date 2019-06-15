Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William LeDale SPRICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"In Loving Memory" William L. Sprick, 1930-2019. William "Bill" L. Sprick, one-time a resident of the Tampa Bay community, died at his home in Peoria, IL, on June 3, 2019. He was 89 years old. William "Bill" Sprick was born on January 26, 1930, in Tekamah, NE. He was the son of Wilhelm Gustav Sprick and Emma Ruth Eriksen. Bill Sprick graduated in 1952 from the University of Nebraska, at Lincoln, where he received his degree in Agricultural Engineering. While completing his studies, Bill proudly served in the Nebraska National Guard in a Combat Engineering Battalion.



Upon graduation, Bill Sprick accepted his career position with the Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, IL. William L. Sprick married on February 27, 1954, at the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL, to Barbara Rue Armstrong, of Illinois. Soon after they married, Bill was drafted into service with the US Army, then serving as a specialist at the Aberdeen "Proving Grounds" in Maryland. Following his military service, Bill returned with his young family to Peoria, IL, where he resumed his job at Caterpillar. The family soon grew to include two sons and a daughter.



William Sprick had a long and distinguished career at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, where he served as a supervisory design and development project engineer with the company's Engine Division. In 1992, after more than 40 years of service, Bill retired from Caterpillar, after which Bill and Barb travelled extensively, and enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time with family and friends.



In 1996, Bill and Barb left Peoria, Illinois, and resettled near two of their children in Tampa, Florida. They quickly adapted to the Florida life, where they displayed a keen appetite for the richness of the social, cultural, and historical heritage of their new "Sunshine" home. Bill enthusiastically provided his time, talents, and professional advice to "the Nature's Classroom," an educational program developed by the Hillsborough County, Florida, Public School System which has served many urban and suburban elementary school children from across a wide area of the Tampa Bay region. He actively served on the Board of his Condo Association. Together, Bill and Barb found many new friends during their years in Tampa. After returning permanently to Peoria in 2006, they continued to enjoy frequent return visits to their one-time Florida home.



Having re-established themselves in Peoria, they were welcomed by many old acquaintances and were further grateful to find themselves among many new friends. Always together, Bill and Barb loved nothing more than sharing an afternoon, evening dinner, or a movie with friends or family. Especially in his retirement, Bill Sprick was freely generous with his time. In addition to his previously mentioned volunteer work with the Hillsborough County "Nature's Classroom," Bill transported many young patients and their families from their homes in Peoria to the s in Chicago, IL, and Cincinnati, OH, typically having made the long round-trip in a single day. He provided "one-on-one" tutoring to many individual elementary and high school students from the Peoria Public School System. Bill was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a long-time member of the Grand View Lodge No. 1112 and a member of the Mohammed Shrine Temple in Peoria, Illinois. He was an active supporting member of the University Avenue Methodist Church in Peoria. He also served with many civic groups and professional societies.



William L. Sprick will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, colleague, advisor, and friend. His absence will be deeply felt. Those of us who mourn him take comfort in the faith that he has returned to the loving and miraculous place whence he came and that he dwells, now and forever, in the House of the Lord.



William L. Sprick was preceded in death by both parents and by his sister, Darline Rachael (Sprick) Janzen, last of Grand Island, NE. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara (Armstrong) Sprick of Peoria; their three children, son, William Douglas (Diane) Sprick of Evansville, IN; son, Gary L. Sprick and his spouse, Aaron Greaser, of Tampa, FL; daughter, Nancy (Richard) Daniel of Tampa, FL; and two grandchildren, Caitlyn, and Conor.



Visitation is planned for Friday, June 21, from 5-8 pm, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria, IL. On Saturday, June 22, a brief 10 am visitation will be held at the University United Methodist Church, in Peoria, to be followed by the funeral service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any memorial gifts please be made to the University United Methodist Church (2818 N. University Ave., Peoria, IL), to any of the Shriners' Children's Hospitals, or to any .





