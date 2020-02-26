LEE, Mr. William Lloyd 85, passed away after a long illness on February 2, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. Mr. Lee was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Howard and Dorothy Lee. He lived in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania prior to moving to St. Petersburg, Florida where he graduated in 1953 from St. Petersburg High School. He was in the Army Reserves and retired from Winn Dixie Stores, Inc. in 1999 as a District Manager in the Tampa Division, after a career of 50 years with the Grocery Chain. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Donald Lee and a daughter, Debra Lee Chandler. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Carole Foster Lee; sons, Kenneth Mark Mathis, Kevin Howard Mathis (Casey) and grandsons, Jason Chandler and Christian William Mathis; grandaughters, Kayla Lee Mathis and Brittney Foster Mathis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, February 29 at Curlew United Metho- dist Church, Palm Harbor, Florida.

