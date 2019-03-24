Services Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727) 822-2059 Resources More Obituaries for William Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Lee Moore

Obituary Condolences MOORE, Dr. William Lee



of St. Petersburg, beloved husband, father, prominent physician and friend died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the Hospice Unit at Bayfront Medical Center. He had been battling Stage 4 lung cancer for almost four years



He is survived by his wife, Isabel Carmen Moore; daughter, Heidi Anne Moore; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Lee Wooldridge. He was preceded in death by his son, William Lee Moore II; his parents, John Brown Moore and Rebecca Kaufman Moore; and his brother, John Borland Moore.



William Lee Moore was born in Somerset, PA, Jan. 12, 1935. He spent most of his years growing up in Pennsylvania and Kentucky wherever his father's assignments as a mining engineer took them. He received his BA from Washington and Jefferson College, Washington, PA and his MD from Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital, Philadelphia.



Dr. Moore died in the hospital that played an important role in his life. In 1961, Mound Park Hospital was a teaching and training hospital and many young doctors like Dr. Moore chose it to do their internships and residencies. It was at Mound Park, that Dr. Moore noticed an attractive and vivacious surgical nurse named Isabel Carmen Fernandez. The couple dated while Dr. Moore completed his residency at Mound Park in 1966. When he completed his medical studies, the US Navy was waiting and for the next two years Dr. Moore became Lt. Moore and served for two years aboard the USS William Mitchell. Then back to St. Petersburg to marry Isabel Carmen. It was at Mound Park where daughter Heidi was born and then Mound Park was renamed Bayfront where son Bill was born.



From 1965 to 1996, he operated William L. Moore Clinical Family Medicine. He had a uncanny gift which was making diagnosis of difficult cases. He was a member of the Pinellas County Medical Society, the Florida Medical Association, American Medical Association, the Florida Academy of Family Medicine, the American Academy of Family Medicine and the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. He was the medical director of the Hospice South County Service Center, as well as medical director of Hospice Woodside in-patient and residence facility and was also associate medical director of The Hospice of the Florida Suncoast. He also served as a clinical assistant professor at the University of South Florida Medical School. In 2000, the Moores decided to move to downtown; they were among the first residents of the Florencia at 100 Beach Drive Northeast.



Dr. Moore loved city living. He could be sighted walking along Beach Drive with the family dogs; first Bam Bam, a rescue Bassett Hound, and in recent years, with Gracie his most-loved rescue Yorkshire Terrier. During the 2016 Presidential election, the doctor and Gracie, the doctor in his bright red MAGA cap and she in her designer dress, could be seen several times each day as they walked their route on Beach Drive. Ever the student, Dr. Moore was on a never ending quest; among his proudest certifications was the four-year Education for Ministry degree he received from the University of the South School of Theology, Suwannee,TN



After many years of traveling, the United States and Europe, the Moore's found their magical place, the Greenbrier tucked away in the hills of West Virginia. At least four times a year the couple and often their family would head to White Sulphur Springs. Here, Dr. Moore availed himself of countless classes from cooking to falconry. There were golf lessons, target practices you name, it he took it.



Dr. Moore enjoyed accompanying his wife on weekly shopping trips to Tampa's International Plaza. While she shopped, he entertained himself in the men's department. His passion was neckties. His collection was so vast that he had a special closet assigned to them.



In retirement he volunteered with Lawyers for Literacy Program, took continuing education updates offered by area hospitals to their medical staff. He also enjoyed a monthly luncheon roundtable with former medical colleagues at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club.



He was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. Peter and served on the finance committee for the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida. He is a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. He was a former member of the St. Andrews Society and proud of his Clan Gordon heritage.



Dr. Moore was a 50 year 32nd degree Mason, A Knights Templar of Pennsylvania, Westmoreland Lodge @518 Greensburg, PA and a 50 year member of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry SJ USC, Tampa. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.



Memorial may be made to the ,12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612



As has been requested by Dr. Moore, there will be no local service. A scattering of ashes will be conducted on Kate's Mountain, White Sulphur Springs, WV. Rev. Christopher Thompson, former pastor of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in St. Petersburg and now from St. James Episcopal Church in Lewisburg, WV assisted by Pastor Greg Scott. First Missionary Baptist Church, White Sulphur Springs. This memorial is where he will be privately honored by his loving family,



"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord...for their deeds follow them." Revelations14-15 ESU



