LINDEMANN, William H. 93, died peacefully at home December 2, 2020 in Tampa, FL. William is survived by his children, daughters, Mary (John) Edmonds, of Tampa, FL; Joan Lindemann (Oscar Salinas), of West Palm Beach, FL; and son, William M. (Maryanne) Lindemann, of Castleton, NY. Also surviving are grandchildren, Faith (Stephen) Hutchinson, John C. Edmonds, Katherine (Randy) Goold, William D. Lindemann; and great-granddaughter Emma Goold. He is preceded in death by his parents, William H. Lindemann and Anna Kuehler Lindemann; his wife, Eva Pearl (Malik) Lindemann; and sister, Gertrude Boylan. William was born September 23, 1927 in Randolph, PA. He served in the US Army as an Officers' cook in Hawaii during World War II. He married the love of his life, Eva, September 24, 1949, celebrating 65 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. He worked as a meatcutter in upstate NY for many years, eventually operating his own meat market in Nassau, NY until he retired. Bill and Eva traveled across the United States, enjoying many of the wonders of our country and cruised throughout the Caribbean and Alaska. After moving to Vero Beach, FL, Bill and Eva made many new friends and were well-known for the daily bike rides around the neighborhood. Bill moved to Tampa to stay with his daughter and her husband, where he made friends with neighbors during his daily bike rides. He loved his family and will be missed by everyone who knew him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Donations in his memory can be made to: James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, Voluntary Service (135), 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33612; Lifepath Hospice, 12470 Telecom Dr., Suite 300W, Temple Terrace, FL 33637; or Jack the Bike Man, 2406 Florida Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401 (bikes for kids at www.jackthebikeman.org
).