Service Information Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 (727)-376-7824 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LYLE Ph.D., William Aaron "Bill" 57, of Land O' Lakes, FL, passed from a tragic bicycle accident Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband to Sharon Putaro Lyle; loving father of twin daughters Rachel and Julianna Lyle; and dogs, Ollie and Cora; brother of Phillip T. Lyle. Bill was prede-ceased by his loving parents, Aaron Kerr Lyle and Isabel Tryon Lyle and his sister, Catherine L. Finblade. Bill worked as a Program Manager at Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. "SPA" for almost 30 years in Alexandria, VA (he commuted). He was a dedicated employee and caring supervisor, making integral contributions to SPA's success. Bill was also an avid golfer (he even got a hole-in-one) and cyclist, as well as a committed sports fan. In addition, he enjoyed playing the piano and composing his own original music. Family and friends are welcome at Trinity Memorial Gardens at 12609 Memorial Dr., New Port Richey, FL 34655 Friday from 11 am - 12 pm for visitation with Memorial Service at noon and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the - ours is the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter at 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. #709, Clearwater, FL 33762 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at 9600 Koger Blvd. N, #103, St. Petersburg, FL 33702.

LYLE Ph.D., William Aaron "Bill" 57, of Land O' Lakes, FL, passed from a tragic bicycle accident Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband to Sharon Putaro Lyle; loving father of twin daughters Rachel and Julianna Lyle; and dogs, Ollie and Cora; brother of Phillip T. Lyle. Bill was prede-ceased by his loving parents, Aaron Kerr Lyle and Isabel Tryon Lyle and his sister, Catherine L. Finblade. Bill worked as a Program Manager at Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. "SPA" for almost 30 years in Alexandria, VA (he commuted). He was a dedicated employee and caring supervisor, making integral contributions to SPA's success. Bill was also an avid golfer (he even got a hole-in-one) and cyclist, as well as a committed sports fan. In addition, he enjoyed playing the piano and composing his own original music. Family and friends are welcome at Trinity Memorial Gardens at 12609 Memorial Dr., New Port Richey, FL 34655 Friday from 11 am - 12 pm for visitation with Memorial Service at noon and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the - ours is the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter at 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. #709, Clearwater, FL 33762 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at 9600 Koger Blvd. N, #103, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.