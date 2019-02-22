MARTIN, William "Bill"
passed away February 11, 2019. He was born September 17, 1939 in Philpot, Kentucky. He graduated Daviess County High, received a BS degree in engineering from University of Kentucky and a MS degree in environmental engineering from University of Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Link Martin and mother, Lottie Weatherholt Martin Patton; his wife, Virginia; son, Scott and brother, Dan. Surviving are his son, Eric and wife, Maria Wheeless Martin; granddaughter and son, Michaela and Michael in Clearwater; brother, Sam Martin and sister, Lila (Jim) Smithson of Owensboro, Kentucky and sister, Glenda Blakeman of Danville, Kentucky. Bill worked with Native Americans in Arizona and South Dakota which began his love of the American West. He retired as a commissioned officer from United States Public Services, moved to Treasure Island, Florida and later to Boone, North Carolina, beginning a second career as a general contractor and consulting engineer. He has published several textbooks and journals on environmental issues as well as his Clint Mason western series books. He loved to travel and go out to coffee shops a lot. Memorial services will be held in Boone, North Carolina.
