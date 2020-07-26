1/1
William MATHEYS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATHEYS, William Louis 95, born in Pennsylvania, died July 17, 2020. He served in WWII as a Surgical Technician with the 67th Field Hospital in Europe. Returned home and married Kathryn Tudor. Worked 33 years for Westinghouse. After Kathryn passed away he married Lorraine Hansen from Highland Lakes, and enjoyed "Little Theater" performing and singing with the Jam Lakers. They moved to Regency Oaks in Clearwater and entertained with the Jammers. He is survived by his wife of 20 years; one son; two daughters; three stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Bill will be missed dearly. Such a wonderful man!
Amy Pajak
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved