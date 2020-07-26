William MATHEYS

MATHEYS, William Louis 95, born in Pennsylvania, died July 17, 2020. He served in WWII as a Surgical Technician with the 67th Field Hospital in Europe. Returned home and married Kathryn Tudor. Worked 33 years for Westinghouse. After Kathryn passed away he married Lorraine Hansen from Highland Lakes, and enjoyed "Little Theater" performing and singing with the Jam Lakers. They moved to Regency Oaks in Clearwater and entertained with the Jammers. He is survived by his wife of 20 years; one son; two daughters; three stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



