McIVER, William W. 78, of Brooksville, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. William was born to parents, Weldon and Elsie (Schneider) McIver, July 19, 1941, in Jacksonville, FL. Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn (Kroeger); children, Debbie Connolly (Bob) and Nancy (Jim) Grey; stepchildren, Tim Montgomery (Dottie), Kathleen Glover (Steve), and Julie Dixon (Pat); eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. William was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 38 years and was also a Shriner. There will be a Memorial Mass Friday, October 11, 2019, 10 am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 32145 St. Joe Road, Dade City, Florida 33525. Burial to follow Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery for immediate family only. There will be a celebration of Bill's life in the Parish Hall for anyone wishing to attend. Arrangements by: Hodges Family Funeral Home 301 Chapel Dade City, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019