HARRIS, Dr. William McKinley US Army

passed May 22, 2019. He was a native of Clearwater, retired Pinellas County District School Principal, and US Army Veteran. Cherished memories left to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and other loving family and friends. Member and the Minister of Music at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church a visitation is this Friday 6-8 pm, 1012 Pennsylvania Ave. Funeral services are 1 pm Saturday at the St. John MB, 1500 Pennsylvania Ave., Clearwater.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019
